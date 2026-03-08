 
Nicole Kidman's daughter shares simple rule for showbiz success

Nicole Kidman's daughter gets candid about growing up with her mom

March 08, 2026

Growing up with Nicole Kidman as your mom apparently comes with a front-row seat to Hollywood – and for her daughter Sunday Rose, it also came with a spark of career inspiration.

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, the 17-year-old daughter of the Oscar winner and country star Keith Urban, says tagging along to her mom’s photoshoots as a kid quietly planted the seeds for a modelling dream.

“I definitely gained a lot of interest from those experiences and especially being privileged enough to experience them at a young age,” Sunday told Elle Australia in a recent interview.

“My mum is someone who has always been so creative and my biggest inspiration in life. She’s a key part of everything I do.”

Of course, Kidman didn’t just offer inspiration – she also delivered a classic piece of showbiz wisdom.

“The biggest piece of industry advice Mum has given to me is to always be on time,” Sunday said.

“There’s always going to be something with an early call time that you don’t want to get up for, but it’s really important to be on time because it shows that you’re prepared and grateful to be there.”

And while Sunday is clearly picking up tips from her famous mom, Kidman – who also shares daughter Faith Margaret with Urban and Bella and Connor with ex-husband Tom Cruise – says parenting teenagers has been eye-opening.

During a conversation with Ariana Grande for Interview Magazine, the actress admitted modern teens are built a little differently.

“I think they have an armor that we didn’t get, or that I certainly didn’t get, because there was no social media,” she explained.

“The very, very young now have already gone, ‘We know exactly how to handle this.’”

