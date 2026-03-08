Charli XCX makes major music confession amid Taylor Swift feud

Charli XCX discussed the future of music career after 'Wuthering Heights' album

Charli XCX weighed in on her future plans after exploring her both passions – singing and acting in the past few months.

The 33-year-old pop superstar appeared in her mockumentary The Moment in which she played herself, and worked on a complete Wuthering Heights album for the Emerald Fennell movie.

Speaking about where she sees herself in the future, the BRAT hitmaker told Quenlin Blackwell that acting will remain a lasting hobby for her, during her appearance at the Feeding Starving Celebrities series.

When asked if she wants to act more, the Apples songstress declared, "Yes, are you kidding? I want to quit music, babe, and act."

Despite the accolades and the acclaim that the Grammy winner acquired with her music projects, including BRAT, Charli has dabbled in many acting projects on the side.

Following her The Moment, which included a cameo from Kylie Jenner, Alexander Skarsgard, and many others, Charli worked on the Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi movie behind-the-scenes, and Anne Hathaway’s Mother Mary to create the perfect movie soundtracks.

As for her music career, Charli has maintained silence after the release of her nemesis Taylor Swift’s diss track Actually Romantic, allegedly written about her.