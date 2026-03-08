‘Halle Berry is not damsel in distress': says Berry herself

Halle Berry got honest about her hiatus from interviews

Halle Berry opened up about why she avoided interviews for nearly a decade.

She revealed that relentless tabloid coverage of her personal life left her exhausted.

In a candid conversation with The Cut, the 59-year-old actress explained that after her third divorce, media narratives began to overshadow her career.

“After my third divorce, people started to say, ‘What’s wrong with her? She’s crazy. She can’t keep a man,’” Berry recalled.

Despite her groundbreaking Oscar win and decades of acclaimed work, she said the press fixated on her relationships.

“I pretty much stopped doing interviews for a decade because I got tired of the same old story. It was always: ‘Poor Halle — Unlucky in Love Again,’” she shared.

Berry even suggested her own headlines to counter the narrative, including “Halle Berry Is Not a Damsel in Distress” and “Halle Berry Never Said It’s Anyone Else’s Fault.”

Now more open to sharing both personal and professional milestones, Berry recently announced her engagement to longtime partner Van Hunt during an appearance on The Tonight Show.

She clarified confusion from her earlier interview, saying she never rejected Hunt’s proposal.

“It’s going around… that he asked to marry me and I said no. I did not say no,” she told Jimmy Fallon.

For the unversed, Berry stars opposite Chris Hemsworth in the gritty caper Crime 101 and is set to headline the action thriller Maude v Maude alongside Angelina Jolie.