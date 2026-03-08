Julianne Hough returns to big screen after eight-year hiatus

Looks like the acting bug has officially bitten Julianne Hough again – and this time, she’s diving straight into a star-packed project.

The dancer, actress and Dancing with the Stars co-host is back on the big screen in The Bride!, the buzzed-about new film written and directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal. The movie also features heavy-hitters like Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley – so yes, the pressure was on.

Speaking at the films US premiere in New York City on March 3, Hough made one thing clear: this isn’t your typical musical moment.

"Well, first and foremost, this movie is not a musical, but there has been movement, and it's fun," Hough told People magazine.

"It's expressive, it gets explosive, and everybody is just outrageously good at what they do. To be at this caliber of talent with this incredible film, for it being the first film I've done in many, many years, I am so honored."

Hough hasn’t exactly been a stranger to Hollywood – she previously starred in movies like Safe Haven, Footloose and Rock of Ages – but lately she’s been busy lighting up the ballroom as co-host of Dancing with the Stars alongside Alfonso Riberio.

So what pulled her back to film now?

"I think the message of women's voices being heard in a new way. I couldn't imagine a better way and time to have that come through."

And according to Hough, the movie might hit audiences harder than expected.

"It was an exciting time for me to dip back in with something that was so profound. I'm so ready to tell really heartfelt stories again and really create impact. This specifically, when you see this with everything going on, you're gonna be like, ‘Oh s---, this is very timely.' "

One of her biggest thrills? Working with Gyllenhaal herself.

"She is just so generous with her presence and her direction, and making everybody feel so seen and valued, no matter how big or small your role is — because I have a very small role in this film — but having being a part of anything, you are a contribution to the grander picture, and I always felt like that in her presence," Hough said of Gyllenhaal, who wrote and directed the work.

Small role or not – Hough is clearly happy to be back in the movie game.