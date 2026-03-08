 
Geo News

Harry Styles surprise appearance at SNL makes Ryan Gosling 'nervous'

Harry Styles to host Saturday Night Live on March 14

By
Asfa Munir
|

March 08, 2026

Harry Styles to host Saturday Night Live on March 14
Harry Styles to host Saturday Night Live on March 14

Ryan Gosling, who hosted this week’s Saturday Night Live with a seven-minute long opening monologue, was left surprised to see Harry Styles sitting in the audience.

Styles has been making back-to-back headlines with his 2026 BRIT Awards, his live "One Night Only" show in Manchester and podcast interview with Zane Lowe following the release of his new single Aperture.

He has again stolen the spotlight after surprisingly showing up at Ryan’s SNL monologue.

The Barbie actor opened the show and was shocked to see the Grammy winner sitting in the audience.

He said, “Is that Harry Styles? What are you doing here man?”

The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker while smiling added, “I’m hosting next week and it’s been a while, so I wanted to watch and get a feel for it.”

Gosling got nervous and wished somebody would have told him earlier that Styles is coming.

He quipped, “So professional, that’s awesome. You’re here I just wish someone would’ve told me. That’s anyway — welcome.”

The 32-year-old former One Direction is set to host the next episode of Saturday Night Live on March 14. 

Noel Gallagher finds new love with Tori Cook after split from Sally Mash
Noel Gallagher finds new love with Tori Cook after split from Sally Mash
‘Halle Berry is not damsel in distress': says Berry herself
‘Halle Berry is not damsel in distress': says Berry herself
Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews gets Harvey tattoo after his approval
Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews gets Harvey tattoo after his approval
Zendaya, Tom Holland marriage rumours get new approval from costar
Zendaya, Tom Holland marriage rumours get new approval from costar
Legendary actor Corey Parker passes away leaving great legacy behind
Legendary actor Corey Parker passes away leaving great legacy behind
Jennifer Lopez opens up about tough breakups after Ben Affleck divorce
Jennifer Lopez opens up about tough breakups after Ben Affleck divorce
Charli XCX makes major music confession amid Taylor Swift feud
Charli XCX makes major music confession amid Taylor Swift feud
Harry Styles marks first milestone with 'Kiss All The Time' after release
Harry Styles marks first milestone with 'Kiss All The Time' after release