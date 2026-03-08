Harry Styles surprise appearance at SNL makes Ryan Gosling 'nervous'

Harry Styles to host Saturday Night Live on March 14

Ryan Gosling, who hosted this week’s Saturday Night Live with a seven-minute long opening monologue, was left surprised to see Harry Styles sitting in the audience.

Styles has been making back-to-back headlines with his 2026 BRIT Awards, his live "One Night Only" show in Manchester and podcast interview with Zane Lowe following the release of his new single Aperture.

He has again stolen the spotlight after surprisingly showing up at Ryan’s SNL monologue.

The Barbie actor opened the show and was shocked to see the Grammy winner sitting in the audience.

He said, “Is that Harry Styles? What are you doing here man?”

The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker while smiling added, “I’m hosting next week and it’s been a while, so I wanted to watch and get a feel for it.”

Gosling got nervous and wished somebody would have told him earlier that Styles is coming.

He quipped, “So professional, that’s awesome. You’re here I just wish someone would’ve told me. That’s anyway — welcome.”

The 32-year-old former One Direction is set to host the next episode of Saturday Night Live on March 14.