Legendary actor Corey Parker passes away leaving great legacy behind

'Will & Grace' star Corey Parker dies at 60

Corey Parker breathed his last at 60 years after battling with cancer in his final years, as his aunt Emily Parker told the press.

The Will & Grace star has left behind a long and great list of credits behind including the classic show, as well as Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning, Biloxi Blues, White Palace, Love Boat: The Next Wave, Nashville, and Blue Skies, and 9 ½ weeks.

Parker passed away on Thursday, March 5, in Memphis, Tennessee, due to an undisclosed type of cancer.

Fans were hit by the unbelievable news as the actor had led a lowkey life in the last part of his life, according to a TMZ report.

Parker turned his focus to teaching and coached many young actors for a good many years.

Taking to Instagram, BGB acting studio shared a message from his sister Noelle, which read, “I believe he left this world weightless, at peace & surrounded with love.I am writing to you, Corey, here, directly, because this is how I… we… keep you with us. I have known and loved you for the past 45 years, since our E.S.T days in NY as hungry wild artists.”

The poignant statement continued, “You were a massive part of my creative work, my creative family, for decades. It meant everything full circle when you joined our BGB community as a teacher, and we navigated the work together, all of us, always coming back to the truth and the potential of storytelling, of the actor’s endless power. You kept us all honest and brave and about art.”

She celebrated the genius that he left behind, writing, “And so we celebrate your incredible talent, your unparalleled passion and joy in the work and in your family, your huge gift for and devotion to teaching, your generosity, your love. All our lives are so much richer for knowing you, and you carry on in each of us, and in what you gifted and inspired in us… forever.”