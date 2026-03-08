Jennifer Lopez opens up about tough breakups after Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez has maintained a positive outlook of life despite her four failed marriages, but it wasn’t always as simple, as the actress shared.

The 56-year-old multihyphenated star, who rarely comments on her past relationships, addressed the crowd during her Las Vegas residency concert that after her third divorce, she “really started getting good at it.”

The On The Floor hitmaker divorced her third husband Marc Anthony after 10 years of marriage when they had three-year-old twins Max and Emme.

J.Lo continued, saying, “Seriously, that’s not funny,” adding that “it was actually a really tough time.”

Opening up about how she moved on, the Kiss of the Spider Woman star shared, “I was really about to give up on it all. I mean, I was a single mom with two 3-year-old twins and I called up one of my mentors. Her name was Louise Hay. Some of you might know who she was. She passed away.”

The self-help guide gave her a piece of advice that Lopez still holds on to, “She said to me, ‘Jennifer, you’re a dancer, right?’ I said, ‘Yes, I am.’ And she said, ‘When you’re learning a dance, and you get the steps wrong, what do you do?’ I said, ‘I just keep going until I get the steps right.’ And she said, ‘That’s right, Jennifer. Always keep dancing.'”

J.Lo told her audience that she wishes the same for all of them, and they should continue to dance through whatever problems they might encounter.

The Boy Next Door actress was able to move on from the failed marriage and give love another try as she reconnected with her old flame Ben Affleck and took the vows again in 2022.

The marriage did not work and they parted ways in 2024, but Lopez has previously shared that she has no regrets over how things turned out.