Noel Gallagher finds new love with Tori Cook after split from Sally Mash

Noel Gallagher has won the Songwriter of the Year award at the BRITSs Awards 2026.

The Oasis rocker, 58, was honoured at the annual ceremony on Saturday night at the Co-op Live arena.

But sitting next to him and cheering on him at the ceremony last weekend was his new girlfriend, after called it off with his long-term girlfriend Sally Mash.

The 58-year-old had quietly parted ways with Ms Mash several months ago after two years.

For those unversed, the twice-married Noel, 58, was first linked to the high society events manager in 2023, two years after divorcing his second wife Sara MacDonald.

The Mail on Sunday can reveal he has since 'grown close' to socialite Tori Cook.

Friends of the pair have told the MoS: 'Tori and Noel are getting on really well and are enjoying each other's company.'

She also appears to be friends with his ex-wives, Sara Macdonald and Meg Mathews.

One holiday snap from 2017 reveals Ms Cook with Mr Heathcote, posing alongside the rocker, Ms McDonald and their children.

However, Ms Cook is said to have split from her husband of three years, Hugi Heathcote, with whom he she has two daughters, and has been friends with the Wonderwall songwriter for almost a decade.