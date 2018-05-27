Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday May 27 2018
Mehmood Jan Babar

KP Assembly to vote FATA bill today as JUI-F, PATA members express reservations

Mehmood Jan Babar

Sunday May 27, 2018

PESHAWAR: Lawmakers of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl and Provincially Administered Tribal Areas (PATA) have expressed their reservations over the FATA-KP merger bill which will be presented in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly today (Sunday). 

The JUI-F lawmakers started reaching the assembly building Sunday morning to besiege it in protest. 

On the other hand, KP Assembly has summoned a session at 2pm today where the bill is likely to be passed, while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led provincial government started contacts with the lawmakers to resolve the building crisis.

It has been learnt that 24 MPAs from Malakand Division have expressed their reservations over the content of the bill.

KP Assembly session summoned to mull over KP-FATA merger

JUI-F have announced to surround the provincial assembly to protest the passage of bill

The Pata lawmakers maintain that inclusion of Pata in Fata-KP merger is unjustifiable, and if the government wants to change the status of Pata it should announce a monetary package for the area.

Meanwhile, KP minister Shaukat Yousafzai has met Federal Law Minister Zafarullah Khan and apprised him on the issues the provincial government is facing in getting the bill passed from the assembly.

Yousufzai has told media that the federal government has promised to resolve the concerns raised by PATA lawmakers.

Thirty-First Amendment Act, 2018

National Assembly and Senate has already passed the bill titled Thirty-First Amendment Act, 2018, paving way for the merger. In the lower house, the bill was moved by Minister for Law and Justice Chaudhry Mahmood Bashir Virk. 

Two hundred and twenty-nine parliamentarians voted in favour of the constitutional amendment while one voted against it. The bill was opposed by government-allied parties JUI-F and Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP).

In Senate, 71 lawmakers voted in favor of the bill while five opposed the constitutional amendment.

