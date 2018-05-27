Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday May 27 2018
Live-action 'Kim Possible' movie cast revealed

Sean Giambrone as Ron Stoppable and Sadie Stanley as Kim Possible. Photo: PopSugar 

The cast of the highly anticipated Kim Possible live-action movie has been revealed.

Previously it was been announced newcomer Sadie Stanley would star as the titular teenage thrill seeker Kim Possible, while Sean Giambrone from The Goldbergs, will co-star as Ron Stoppable, Kim’s sidekick-turned-love interest.

The latest to join the cast is Alyson Hannigan best known for How I Met Your Mother and Buffy the Vampire Slayer as Dr Possible, Kim’s brain surgeon mother, according to Variety.

Joining her will be Connie Ray as Nana Possible. Todd Stashwick will portray bumbling villain Dr Drakken, while Taylor Ortega will play Shego, Drakken’s considerably more competent assistant.

Ciara Wilson has been cast as fellow high school student Athena, while Erika Tham will play Bonnie, Kim’s childhood frenemy.

The cast of Kim Possible. Photo: TvLine

The Kim Possible series debuted on television in 2002 and centred around high school student Kim. Throughout the 87 episodes, Kim traversed the social hierarchy of high school and, with her loyal sidekick Ron Stoppable and his naked mole-rat Rufus by her side, thwarted power-hungry villains Drakken and Shego, among others.

The series inspired two popular animated original movies, Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama in 2005, which was the first animated title in the Disney Channel Original Movie franchise; and Kim Possible: A Stitch in Time in 2003.

McCorkle, Schooley and Zanne Devine, will serve as the executive producers while the movie will be co-directed and co-produced by Adam B.Stein and Zach Lipovsky.

