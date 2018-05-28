Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday May 28 2018
Arjun Rampal, wife announce separation after 20 years of marriage

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal and his wife, former supermodel Mehr Jesia, on Monday announced they are separating ways after 20 years of marriage.

In a statement to Bombay Times, Rampal and Mehr said that while their relationship has ended their love for each other lives on.

“After a 20-year-long beautiful journey filled with love and beautiful memories, we would like to share, that all journeys have different paths. We feel that it is time for us to move on to different destinations henceforth,” the statement read.

The announcement comes after weeks of speculation about their separation.

“We have always been solid when it has come to us, we will continue to be solid for each other and our loved ones, as we embark upon a new journey. Both of us being extremely private people feel strange to be making this statement, but such are the circumstances of our lives. Where the truth can get distorted and lost,” it added.

The statement continued, “We are a family, our love for each other is forever intact and we shall always be there for one another and most importantly, for our children Mahikaa and Myra. We would therefore appreciate our privacy through this time. Thank all for their support. Relationships can end, but love lives on. We won’t be commenting on this any further.”

Arjun and Mehr tied the knot in 1998 and have two daughters, Mahikaa, 16, and Myra, 13. 

