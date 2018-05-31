Chris Pratt expresses hope to visit Pakistan

Actor Chris Pratt. Photo: Reuters

American actor Chris Pratt known for his roles in Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy franchises has said he hopes to visit Pakistan one day.

Responding to a tweet from a user sending love from Pakistan, Pratt said, “Love back at you Pakistan! I had a cool Bowie knife growing up that was made in Pakistan. It said made in Pakistan right on the blade.”

“Hope to visit one day!” he added.

Pratt has starred in films such as computer-animated adventure comedy The Lego Movie and Marvel Studios superhero film Guardians of the Galaxy.



He also starred in Jurassic World, the fourth installment in the Jurassic Park franchise, which was his most financially successful film up until the release of Avengers: Infinity War.

Later that year, Time named Pratt one of the 100 most influential people in the world on the annual Time 100 list.