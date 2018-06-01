'Veere Di Wedding' producer Rhea Kapoor sends love to Pakistani women

Photo: Instagram

As Pakistanis reel from the upset of not being able to watch the much-awaited Bollywood film Veere Di Wedding, producer Rhea Kapoor has sent love to 'ladies' on this side of the border.

Rhea shared a meme on her Instagram story with the caption, "To all our veeres in Pakistan. We love you ladies."

The post comes a day after the film was banned in Pakistan owing to its "vulgar content".



Sources in the Central Board of Film Censors (CBFC) had said, "Veere Di Wedding is not a family film and that is why we cannot clear it.”



The film with Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor in leading roles was scheduled to release in Pakistan on June 1.

Veere Di Wedding is co-produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi and also stars Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.