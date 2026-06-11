Jennifer Lopez reveals how she 'healed' from Ben Affleck divorce

Lopez and Affleck got divorced in 2024 after two years of marriage

Jennifer Lopez is looking back on a deeply emotional and cathartic moment from her divorce from Ben Affleck.

Speaking on her Office Romance co-star Brett Goldstein's Films to be Buried With podcast on Wednesday, June 10, the singer revealed how one movie coupled with an unexpected conversation with her father helped her heal during one of the most difficult chapters of her life.

The 56-year-old recalled falling ill around Christmas and spending much of her time isolated in her room. During that period, she asked her father, David, to watch the Oscar-winning film I'm Still Here with her.

“At that time of my life, I was going through a divorce and thinking a lot about my kids, as you do when something like that happens in your life," said JLo, whose divorce from Affleck was finalised in January 2025 after two years of marriage (and a decades-long romantic history).

The film, which follows a woman searching for answers after her husband disappears, struck an emotional chord with the actress. "This woman spends her whole life trying to prove that her husband was real, really," she said, "that he didn't just disappear."

As the movie unfolded, Lopez found herself overwhelmed by memories and emotions.

"My dad was sitting there and something happened in my head, and I just started crying," Lopez said. "I started calculating all of the things with my kids, my experience with my dad, like everything happened just all at once."

Her father soon noticed her distress and offered words she still carries with her today.

"And he just kind of came over to me and grabbed my face and said, 'I love you. I always loved you,'" Lopez recounted. " And that kind of changed my life in that moment. Because I think that sometimes as kids we don't know if our parents love us, even though we know they love us. He knew that that's what I needed to hear."

Looking back, the On the Floor hitmaker said the moment helped her move forward.

"It healed a part of me, I think, that needed to be healed, to kind of move on from that part of my life and from those types of relationships in my life," she said. "So that movie changed me and helped me grow and healed me, in a way.”