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Scooter Braun sits behind Taylor Swift at Knicks game after revisiting feud

Taylor Swift has a near run-in with Scooter Braun, who attended the Knicks game with Sydney Sweeney
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 11, 2026

Braun recently claimed that he doesnt know Taylor Swift
Braun recently claimed that he doesn't know Taylor Swift 

Years after their infamous feud, Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun are back in the same arena.

The pop superstar, 36, and the record executive, 44, found themselves under the same roof when both attended Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night (June 10).

As seen in social media clips from the game, Swift was seated courtside with friends Este and Alana Haim, while Braun sat just six rows behind with his girlfriend, Sydney Sweeney.

Braun and Sweeney sit six rows behind Taylor Swift
Braun and Sweeney sit six rows behind Taylor Swift

The sighting comes just weeks after Braun revisited the controversy that erupted in 2019 when he acquired the rights to Swift's first six albums through his purchase of Big Machine Records. The move sparked a public battle between the music executive and the pop superstar, with Swift accusing him of years of bullying.

During a recent appearance on the Second Thought podcast, Braun maintained that the two barely knew each other despite the fallout.

“I don’t know Taylor Swift. I think I’ve met her in my life three times,” he said. “I have never had a substantial conversation with her in my life.” 

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