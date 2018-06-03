Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jun 03 2018
By
REUTERS

Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch saves cyclist from muggers in London

By
REUTERS

Sunday Jun 03, 2018

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch attends the Avengers: Infinity War fan event in London, Britain. Photo: Reuters

LONDON:  British actor Benedict Cumberbatch, known for his portrayal of fictional crime-fighter Sherlock Holmes and comic book superhero Doctor Strange in the Marvel movies, has been hailed a hero for chasing away four assailants as they mugged a cyclist in London.

Cumberbatch, 41, jumped out of his taxi and ran to the aid of the man working for food delivery company Deliveroo as he was set upon by the muggers, the Sun newspaper reported.

“The cyclist was lucky, Benedict’s a superhero,” Cumberbatch’s Uber driver Manuel Dias told the Sun. “Benedict was courageous, brave and selfless. If he hadn’t stepped in the cyclist could have been seriously injured.”

The attempted robbery took place on Marylebone High Street, just around the corner from Holmes’ fictional home on Baker Street.

“One of the males attempted to grab the victim’s cycle ... He was then punched in the face, struck on the head and hit with his helmet,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement, adding that the incident took place in November last year.

“Nothing was reported stolen. The victim did not require hospital treatment. No arrests have been made,” the statement added.

Cumberbatch, who has played the fictional detective in TV series Sherlock since 2010, has also starred in films such as The Hobbit, Avengers: Infinity War and The Imitation Game, where he portrayed British World War Two codebreaker, Alan Turing.

Dias said the actor ran up to the assailants and pulled them away, shouting “leave him alone” before they fled.

Cumberbatch told the Sun he was not a hero.

“I did it out of, well, I had to, you know,” he was quoted as saying.

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Eminem fuels Nicki Minaj dating rumors

Eminem fuels Nicki Minaj dating rumors

 Updated 12 hours ago
Nick Jonas gushes over Priyanka Chopra's smile on Instagram

Nick Jonas gushes over Priyanka Chopra's smile on Instagram

 Updated 13 hours ago
Goodwill towards people of Pakistan remains unchanged: Swara Bhaskar

Goodwill towards people of Pakistan remains unchanged: Swara Bhaskar

 Updated 13 hours ago
Don't need permission to sing late Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's qawalis: Rahat

Don't need permission to sing late Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's qawalis: Rahat

 Updated 18 hours ago
Urwa Hocane slams 'Veere di Wedding' star’s comments against Pakistan

Urwa Hocane slams 'Veere di Wedding' star’s comments against Pakistan

 Updated 2 days ago
Zayn Malik to tour India in August

Zayn Malik to tour India in August

 Updated 2 days ago
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s daughter to take legal action against copyright infringement of his songs

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s daughter to take legal action against copyright infringement of his songs

 Updated 2 days ago
'Peter Pan' at 65: boy who wouldn't grow up comes of age

'Peter Pan' at 65: boy who wouldn't grow up comes of age

 Updated 3 days ago
After pro-Trump bravado, Kanye turns inward on album

After pro-Trump bravado, Kanye turns inward on album

 Updated 3 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM