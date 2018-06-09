Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jun 09 2018
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spotted together at JFK airport

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 09, 2018

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Photo: Instagram

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas have fueled dating rumours as they appeared together at New York’s JFK airport.

Both the stars held onto Starbucks drinks as they made their way through the terminal.

Jonas, 25, was dressed down in a T-shirt, skinny jeans and denim jacket while Priyanka, 35, wore a cropped pink knit top and wide-legged pants.

It's unknown where the duo was flying to.

Photo: Instagram

The couple's rumored relationship made headlines last month after they spent Memorial Day Weekend together.

Further last week, Jonas made his admiration for Priyanka public as he commented on a photo of the Quantico actor on Instagram.

Nick Jonas gushes over Priyanka Chopra's smile on Instagram

Rumours are rife that Nick and Priyanka are seeing each other

Priyanka, shared a photo of herself and some friends laughing while eating In-N-Out burgers together. “Burgers and Chanel…my favourite combo with my fav girls,” she captioned the picture.

Jonas commented on the picture saying, “That smile” and added a heart emoji.

Despite the mounting evidence of their possible romance, Priyanka and Jonas have not yet directly addressed their relationship status.

In May 2017, the two attended the Met Gala together wearing Ralph Lauren outfits. However, both of them had denied rumours of dating at the time.

Comments

More From Entertainment:

HBO gives go-ahead to 'Game of Thrones' prequel

HBO gives go-ahead to 'Game of Thrones' prequel

 Updated 7 hours ago
Disney animation chief, Pixar co-founder Lasseter to quit after 'missteps'

Disney animation chief, Pixar co-founder Lasseter to quit after 'missteps'

 Updated 11 hours ago
Celebrity chef, author, TV food show host Anthony Bourdain dead at 61

Celebrity chef, author, TV food show host Anthony Bourdain dead at 61

 Updated 19 hours ago
YRF to release Ali Zafar-starrer ‘Teefa in Trouble’ worldwide

YRF to release Ali Zafar-starrer ‘Teefa in Trouble’ worldwide

 Updated 20 hours ago
Netflix renews ‘13 Reasons Why’ for a third season

Netflix renews ‘13 Reasons Why’ for a third season

Updated yesterday
'Hereditary' scares up frightfully good reviews

'Hereditary' scares up frightfully good reviews

 Updated yesterday
Disney cast Yoson An as love interest in ‘Mulan’

Disney cast Yoson An as love interest in ‘Mulan’

 Updated 2 days ago
Javed Sheikh was offered to play Kareena’s father in 'Veere Di Wedding'

Javed Sheikh was offered to play Kareena’s father in 'Veere Di Wedding'

 Updated 2 days ago
Tom Cruise makes five-mile skydive in 'Mission: Impossible' stunt

Tom Cruise makes five-mile skydive in 'Mission: Impossible' stunt

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM