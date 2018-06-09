Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spotted together at JFK airport

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Photo: Instagram

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas have fueled dating rumours as they appeared together at New York’s JFK airport.

Both the stars held onto Starbucks drinks as they made their way through the terminal.

Jonas, 25, was dressed down in a T-shirt, skinny jeans and denim jacket while Priyanka, 35, wore a cropped pink knit top and wide-legged pants.

It's unknown where the duo was flying to.

Photo: Instagram

The couple's rumored relationship made headlines last month after they spent Memorial Day Weekend together.

Further last week, Jonas made his admiration for Priyanka public as he commented on a photo of the Quantico actor on Instagram.

Priyanka, shared a photo of herself and some friends laughing while eating In-N-Out burgers together. “Burgers and Chanel…my favourite combo with my fav girls,” she captioned the picture.

Jonas commented on the picture saying, “That smile” and added a heart emoji.

Despite the mounting evidence of their possible romance, Priyanka and Jonas have not yet directly addressed their relationship status.

In May 2017, the two attended the Met Gala together wearing Ralph Lauren outfits. However, both of them had denied rumours of dating at the time.