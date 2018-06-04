Nick Jonas gushes over Priyanka Chopra's smile on Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Photo: AFP

Singer Nick Jonas has made his admiration for actor Priyanka Chopra public, days after reports made rounds that the two were dating.

The 'Close' singer commented on a photo of the Quantico actor on Instagram.

Priyanka, 35, shared a photo of herself and some friends laughing while eating In-N-Out burgers together. “Burgers and Chanel…my favourite combo with my fav girls,” she captioned the picture.

Jonas, 25, commented on the picture saying, “That smile” and added a heart emoji.



This is not the first time the two have exchanged comments on Instagram.

Last week, the former Disney Channel star shared a photo of himself on Instagram with DJ Mustard and Priyanka commented on the picture with a pink heart and fire emoji.

Rumours that Nick and Priyanka are seeing each other surfaced after they spent Memorial Day Weekend together.

A source told US Weekly, “They are dating and it’s brand-new. It’s a good match and they are both interested in each other.”



“Priyanka and Nick were talking really closely and were very smiley and very happy,” another source told US Weekly. “They weren’t trying to be private as they were in a pretty public place, but they were talking to people around them, sitting closely and they both just seemed super happy.”



In May 2017, the two attended the Met Gala together wearing Ralph Lauren outfits. However, both of them had denied rumours of dating at the time.

