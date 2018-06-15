Can't connect right now! retry
Punjab interim cabinet: Four more members take oath

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jun 15, 2018

LAHORE: Four more members have been added to the interim Punjab cabinet on Friday. 

Saeedullah Babar, Chaudhry Faisal, Noman Kabir, and Tanveer Ilyas were sworn-in in a ceremony to be held at the Governor House in Lahore. 

After the new members are sworn in, the total number of ministers in the caretaker cabinet will increase to ten. 

Babar was named as the minister of Environment Protection and Cooperatives, while Ilyas took over the portfolio of Planning and Development, Agriculture, and Food. 

Kabir was appointed as the Minister for Labor and Human Resource. He will also look after the Transportation Department, while Mushtaq was named Education Minister.  

Six-member caretaker Punjab cabinet takes oath

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Governor House

On June 11, six ministers took oath of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Hasan Askari's cabinet at a ceremony held at the Governor House. 

The members of the caretaker cabinet include former chairman WAPDA Zafar Mahmood, former president Lahore chamber Anjum Nisar, former IG Punjab Shaukat Javed, Dr Jawad Sajid, Zia Haider Rizvi and Waqas Riaz.

On June 7, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) named Dr Hasan Askari as caretaker chief minister of Punjab. The electoral body had nominated the analyst and professor as caretaker Punjab chief minister after a parliamentary committee failed to reach a consensus over the proposed candidates.

