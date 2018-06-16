Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jun 16 2018
By
AFP

Oprah Winfrey to produce shows for Apple

By
AFP

Saturday Jun 16, 2018

Oprah Winfrey, seen addresssing the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism commencement ceremony in May, has agreed to produce original shows for Apple's new online platform. Photo: AFP
1

Television personality Oprah Winfrey has agreed to produce shows for Apple as the iPhone maker prepares to make a push into original content.

An Apple statement Friday offered few details about the role for Winfrey, who hosted a hugely popular talk show before leaving to start her own production company and devote time to philanthropic efforts.

"Together, Winfrey and Apple will create original programs that embrace her incomparable ability to connect with audiences around the world," the statement said.

Terms of the deal were not announced.

The news suggested Apple — which reportedly is investing $1 billion in content — is push forward as part of its effort to create a platform to challenge rivals like Netflix and Amazon in internet-based video.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the deal includes films, television shows, smartphone applications and books that can be distributed through Apple.

Apple has deals with other stars including director Steven Spielberg and actresses Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

The move comes after Netflix signed a deal with former US president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle to produce shows for that platform.

It also comes as traditional TV operators scramble to bolster their position against an expected online onslaught.

AT&T on Thursday closed an $85 billion deal for media-entertainment giant Time Warner, giving the telecom-broadband group a strong position in both content and delivery.

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Oprah's advice stuck with 'Wrinkle' star Storm Reid

Oprah's advice stuck with 'Wrinkle' star Storm Reid

 Updated 2 hours ago
Beyonce, Jay-Z surprise with joint album

Beyonce, Jay-Z surprise with joint album

 Updated 3 hours ago
Mom-to-be Sania glows in Eid pictures with husband Shoaib

Mom-to-be Sania glows in Eid pictures with husband Shoaib

 Updated 4 hours ago
Celebrities extend Eid greetings to Muslim community

Celebrities extend Eid greetings to Muslim community

Updated 24 hours ago
SRK, Salman treat fans on Eid with 'Zero' teaser trailer

SRK, Salman treat fans on Eid with 'Zero' teaser trailer

 Updated 2 days ago
Disgraced comedian Cosby changes lawyer ahead of sentencing

Disgraced comedian Cosby changes lawyer ahead of sentencing

 Updated 2 days ago
Celebrities, politicians, athletes extend Eid greetings

Celebrities, politicians, athletes extend Eid greetings

 Updated 2 days ago
‘The Jerry Springer Show’, symbol of trash TV, set to end

‘The Jerry Springer Show’, symbol of trash TV, set to end

 Updated 2 days ago
Trailer for Ali Zafar’s ‘Teefa in Trouble’ released

Trailer for Ali Zafar’s ‘Teefa in Trouble’ released

 Updated 3 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM