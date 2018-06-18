Can't connect right now! retry
Rising Peshawar artist captivates masses through music

Monday Jun 18, 2018

PESHAWAR: A rising musician, Owais Khan, has taken the Internet by the storm through his songs in Pashto and Farsi.

The songs, based on a soulful amalgamation of musical instruments such as Rubab and guitar, are captivating people on the social media platforms.

The traditional touch in the latest music has made Owais Khan’s production quite unique and appealing.

While speaking to Geo News, Owais said that there is no dearth of talent in the region, however, there is no proper platform to utilise it.

"Youth likes modern music, so we used it and got overwhelming response on social media," he said.

Owais said that his upcoming songs are both in English and Urdu, expressing hope that the public will like them as well.

