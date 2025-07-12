Paris Jackson expresses ‘concern' over father Michael Jackson's estate

Paris Jackson questions payments from Michael Jackson's estate

Paris Jackson, the second child and only daughter of Michael Jackson is “concerned” for her father’s estate.

The 27-year-old singer requested the court that the estate executors seek approval for "premium payments" to three law firms in her position as a beneficiary of the Billie Jean hitmaker's estate.

In documents obtained by PEOPLE magazine, Paris expressed worry over the "practice of granting so-called 'premium payments' for unrecorded attorney time, much less paying one-hundred percent of any such extraordinary amounts."

The paperwork claimed that during a six-month period in 2018 executors requested approval for $625,000 in payments for "uncaptured time" without explaining "as to why counsel was incapable of recording unbilled time, or why such a failure should not preclude payment."

The documents added: "Even worse, these payments appear, at least in part, to consist of lavish gratuities bestowed upon already well-compensated counsel.”

"[The payments] raise serious and substantial questions about Executors’ ability to effectively supervise counsel, by, at minimum, requiring that counsel record their time in a manner susceptible to at least superficial review and oversight, namely by means of task-billed time entries, and refraining from wasteful, six-figure gift-giving to themselves and their colleagues,” the papers further stated.

Paris Jackson is currently said to be "concerned" over the executors' alleged "gross lack of diligence in seeking the required Court approval for extraordinary fees and costs" for the 2018 payments and lack of explanation about the delays.”