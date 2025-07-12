 
Scarlett Johansson lashes out at paparazzi on set of new film

Scarlett Johansson loses her cool at paparazzi on the set of her new movie 'Paper Tiger'

Web Desk
July 12, 2025

Scarlett Johansson was caught on camera screaming at the photographer while shooting her upcoming movie on a New York City street on Thursday.

The 40-year-old singer was in the middle of filming a scene for Paper Tiger when she lost her temper at paparazzi.

“Move out of the f–king way,” Scarlett yelled in a clip obtained by Page Six. “Move out of the way, I'm working.”

“I get that you’re working, but let me do my job,” the Oscar nominee star continued. “Be respectful.”

Source: Page Six
The Jurassic World Rebirth actress looked unrecognizable while filming the scene in Queens. She wore a brown blazer over a white shirt tucked into high-waisted olive slacks.

For those unversed, James Gray is directing the upcoming crime drama Paper Tiger, and Scarlett plays the lead role in the film alongside Adam Driver and Miles Teller.

However, the release date of the highly anticipated movie has not been announced yet.

