Oasis gives heartfelt shoutout to Manchester stars at reunion tour

Oasis pay tribute to two stars in Manchester during reunion show

Oasis just marked their impeccable return to Manchester!

As a part of their live reunion shows all across the UK and Ireland, the Gallagher brothers, Noel and Liam dedicated their songs to two other stars from the city, Caroline Aherne and Pep Guardiola.

The homecoming gig on July 12 at Heaten Park, was held one week after they kicked off the highly anticipated reunion titled Oasis Live ’25.

In the first of five shows at Manchester, around 80,000 people arrived to witness the Brit-pop legends’ reunion in their hometown.

During the set Noel dedicated the rendition of the track Half the World Away to the late comedian and actor Caroline Aherne.

The band has been associated to Aherne, who died in 2016, ever since their track from the Oasis compilation album The Masterplan, was used as the theme song for the hit TV sitcom The Royle Family, in which she starred.

“This one is for Caroline,” said Noel.

Elsewhere during the concert, Liam Gallagher dedicated D’You Know What I Mean? to “the greatest manager of all time, the one and only Pep Guardiola.”

The Spanish coach has been responsible for Manchester City, the team the Gallagher brothers support, since 2016, winning 18 trophies in that time.

Guardiola was in attendance at the show, where the dedication was met with some boos, likely from fans of rival football teams. Noel asked the crowd: “Who you f***ing booing?”

Oasis’s triumphant return to Manchester comes after their shows at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, where they began their reunion tour on July 4.