Anne Hathaway starrer ‘Verity' gets disappointing update

Anne Hathaway movie ‘Verity’ release date pushed back

Anne Hathaway’s movie, Verity’s release date has been delayed.

The Devil Wears Prada star is set to star in the lead role for the upcoming adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel of the same name.

She will be sharing the screen with stars Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett, with its original release scheduled for May 15, 2026 but now Amazon MGM Studios have announced the release date: October 2 2026.

In the story of Verity, a novel released in 2018, the character Lowen Ashleigh, who is a writer, is given the chance to complete the last three novels in a famed book series because its original author, Verity Crawford, could not complete it due to medical struggles

After she moves into Verity’s house, going over the author’s notes, Lowen realizes that Verity has become unresponsive due to a car accident and lost her twin daughters just a few months later.

As these facts cloud her mind, Lowen also finds herself falling in love with Verity’s husband, Jeremy and discovers a autobiographical manuscript penned by Verity, which reveal rather dark secrets about the author.

Verity is one of Colleen Hoover’s novels which is being adapted into a motion picture, following the popularity of last year’s It Ends With Us.