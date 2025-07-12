Nicki Minaj explains why she rejected invitation to join Recording Academy

Nicki Minaj has finally revealed why she turned down an invitation to join The Recording Academy.

During the live show StationHead, the 42-year-old rapper revealed that she was invited to join The Recording Academy - the organization responsible for the Grammys – but she declined the offer.

The Super Freaky Girl said that she had a personal reason for refusing the offer.

“At one point, the Grammys asked me to be on the board. I appreciated it,” said Nicki. “That it was a very, very, very kind gesture but my integrity couldn’t allow me to accept it.”

“This was before the release of Pink Friday 2,” she added.

Revealing the reason behind turning down the offer, Nick said, “My integrity couldn’t allow me to sit on the board of something that made absolutely no sense to me and to anyone that understands.”

“So, I said no. I thought it was kind of them to try. Why would I be sitting on the board if I don’t have a Grammy?” added the Bang Bang hitmaker.