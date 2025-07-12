TWICE send a message to 'people who need cheering' in new music

TWICE discuss creative thought process behind album 'This Is For'

TWICE just opened up about the concept behind their latest full-length album, This Is For.

The South Korean pop band, who made their debut ten years ago and is comprised of members Jihyo, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu, explained how their latest music shows a new side of them.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE magazine in Korean, Jihyo said, "We usually focus on what side of us hasn't been shown yet and what fans want to see," adding that the accompanying choreography "shows our color as artists."

Commenting on the fashionable looks they went for, stylish yet bubbly Y2K outfits, Tzuyu explained their main goal, which was to "show a new look. What I can say confidently is that we will all look very pretty.”

The band members also spoke of their 14 "upbeat and summery" tracks on This Is For, featuring a title track, over which Jihyo, Nayeon and Dahyun commented that its main message is for people to have confidence in themeselves.

"I love the lyrics during the hook and verses," said Jihyo of the song which has lyrics that go: "This is for all my ladies who don't get hyped enough/ If you've been done wrong, this is your song so turn it up."

"We call out ladies, but it's not really confined to a female person. We wanted to include everyone when we call out ladies. It's a message to people who really need cheering,” she further explained to the outlet.

Nayeon added that the song "can make someone feel very positive again when they feel that their confidence is down" or when someone is having a "hard time" while Dahyun claimed it's a "cheer-up" for both herself and the members of TWICE as well.

As of July 19, TWICE will be taking the discography of their album on the road as a part of their This Is For world tour in Incheon, South Korea.

Speaking of the tour Chaeyoung mentioned, "I'm excited to visit countries and cities we haven’t been to before and meet our fans there."