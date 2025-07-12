Christopher Reeve son shares surprising details about 'Superman'

Christopher Reeve son opens up about cameo in 'Superman'

Christopher Reeve’s son Will Reeve has just now shared an exciting detail about Superman 2025.

While appearing for an interview with The New York Post, the Hollywood actor candidly talked about his experience of filming the cameo in honour of his late father, who died at the age of 55 due to complication from a pressure sore infection.

“I went on set, I did my thing for a few minutes, and then got in the car to head back to the airport to go home,” he began by saying.

“And by the time I had gotten to the gate, it had leaked online that I had a cameo,” the In The Gloaming actor.

Showing gratitude for the opportunity, Will told the outlet, “I was honored to get the call from the wonderful filmmakers, and I jumped at the opportunity.”

For those unversed, Christopher Reeve starred in four Superman movies between 1978 to 1987, spanning a total of nine years.

“And it was a nice homage, I think, to my dad, who for millions of people has been Superman for generations, and for the filmmakers of this new version of Superman,” the 33-year-old actor added.

Before concluding, Will Reeve shared, “To include me as a way to include him meant a lot.”

Superman was released on July 11, 2025.