Madelyn Cline responds to 'bizarre' comments on her weight

Madelyn Cline responds to 'bizarre' comments about her weight

Madelyn Cline called it ­­­“very bizarre” the way people discuss her weight on social media.

In a new interview with Allure, the 27-year-old actress opened up about how fans have fixated on her appearance in the series Outer Banks over the years.

"[My body image] is my Roman Empire," joked Madelyn. "People love to pay attention to weight specifically. It's very bizarre to me."

For those unversed, the model was just 22 years old when she appeared on the first season of the series.

Madelyn further told the outlet that changes in her physical appearance are simply “natural.”

"From season to season on Outer Banks, my appearance has changed with lots of factors: stress, breakups, healthy or unhealthy habits with food," she said.

"It’s normal life. But the camera, swear to God, picks up everything. Like, damn. Can I not be on my period? Can I not have a beer the night before?" added the Stranger Things actress.

As per the outlet, Netflix has already started filming the fifth and final season of Outer Banks.

The highly anticipated sequel is expected to hit the streaming platform in 2026.