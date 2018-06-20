CBS to expand 'Star Trek' with five-year deal for new TV shows

The original Star Trek debuted in 1966 as a US television series depicting the adventures of the Starship Enterprise.: Photo: CBS

LOS ANGELES: US broadcast network CBS will expand the popular Star Trek science-fiction franchise with new series, mini-series and animation under a production deal announced on Tuesday.



CBS said in a statement that it had signed a five-year deal with producer Alex Kurtzman to supervise a range of new programming related to Star Trek.

Kurtzman is a writer and producer of Star Trek: Discovery, which premiered in September 2017 on the CBS All Access streaming service. A second season is currently in production.

He also co-wrote and produced the 2009 Star Trek feature film and 2013 sequel Star Trek: Into Darkness.

The original Star Trek debuted in 1966 as a US television series depicting the adventures of the Starship Enterprise. It was created by the late Gene Roddenberry and featured characters including Captain James T Kirk, played by William Shatner, and Vulcan officer Mr Spock, played by the late Leonard Nimoy.