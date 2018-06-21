Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jun 21 2018
GEO NEWS

SC orders removal of advertisements from walls built for defence purposes in Karachi

GEO NEWS

Thursday Jun 21, 2018

Supreme Court has ordered removal of advertisements from walls built for defence purposes in the metropolis

KARACHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered removal of advertisements from walls built for defence purposes in the metropolis.

A CJP-led bench wrapped up hearing on a plea related to construction of walls with advertisements at the Supreme Court Karachi Registry, after listening to representatives from the Karachi Cantonment Board and Outdoors Advertisers Association.

Cantonment Board officials informed the court that on its directives, most of the walls with advertisements have been demolished, including those built within the limits of Faisal Cantt.

Representatives from the Outdoors Advertisers Association told the court that they had spent Rs15 billion (on the advertisements) and that a mechanism should be put in place to avoid the losses.

To this, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar observed that they had destroyed the city by erecting boards and poles wherever they wanted.

SC orders demolishing of walls with advertisements in Karachi

SC bench under the Chief Justice of Pakistan heard a plea related to construction of walls with advertisements

“You are responsible for your losses. Try another business,” the top judge remarked.

The bench then ordered the relevant authorities to remove advertisements from walls built for defence purposes, in addition to demolishing the walls with advertisements constructed all over the city. 

