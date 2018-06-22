Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jun 22 2018
Bakhtawar laments no consent sought from heirs on Benazir's biopic

Friday Jun 22, 2018

Actress Mehwish Hayat assures Bakhtawar on Twitter that the project won't be done without consent or blessing of the family. — Geo News

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, daughter of Benazir Bhutto, Friday lamented that no consent was sought from heirs of the late Pakistan premier regarding a biopic on her life.

The daughter of the former premier, in a tweet on Friday, termed it "unacceptable" and vowed to take action against it.

Mehwish Hayat, in a recent Instagram post, confirmed her appearance as the late prime minister. The Punjab Nahi Jaungi actress had added in her post that she was honoured to be given the opportunity to learn about the late Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader.

However, following Bakhtawar's objection, Hayat replied to her on Twitter, saying: "There is a project at the very early stages of development about your amazing mother. This cannot and will not be done without the consent or blessing of the family. I am sure that the team involved will be in touch before they progress further."

She further said that as an actress she was researching as much as she could about a real idol of hers.

"Irrespective of any film, I would love to meet someday and learn more about her," she said further in her response to Bakhtawar.

