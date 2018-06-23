Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jun 23 2018
By
Qamar Ali

Bodies of two missing minors recovered in Gadani rescue operation

By
Qamar Ali

Saturday Jun 23, 2018

GADANI: Bodies of two missing minors who drowned off Gadani beach were recovered after a search and rescue operation resumed Saturday morning. 

On Friday, a picnic turned into a tragedy after 17 of a family drowned off Gadani beach in Balochistan. Rescue workers had recovered the bodies of four women, while 11 people were rescued. 

Rescue workers pictured at the Gadani beach on Saturday, June 23, 2018. Photo: Geo News screen grab 

The search and rescue operation to look for two missing children was discontinued at sundown yesterday. 

Incidents of drowning at the beach are not uncommon. Last week, two young men had drowned at Karachi's Sandspit beach. The drowned youths identified as Osama, 22, and Faraz, 19, along with five other friends had gone to the beach to enjoy the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

On May 23 last year, at least six people drowned while bathing off different beaches in Karachi, rescue personnel had confirmed.

In the first incident, four school friends—residents of Orangi Town—drowned while bathing off Sandspit beach. Rescue members recovered all the bodies.

Three others drowned off Sea View, of which one was rescued, while bodies of other two were recovered.

