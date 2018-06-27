ECP issues code of conduct, guidelines for media coverage of election

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday issued the code of conduct and guidelines for local media for the coverage of the General Election 2018.



The media will be responsible to provide citizens with correct information, according to the code of conduct.

13 guidelines for media

Duty to inform the public

Duty of Balance and Impartiality Laws restricting freedom of expression duty to respect and promote tolerance duty to punish attacks against media personnel and property limits on prior restraint limits on media liability corrections and replies news coverage: fair and balanced direct access programmes special information programmes and voter access voter education opinion polls and election projections

Impartial reporting has been made mandatory by the electoral body.



The guidelines state that programmes biased in favour of or against any candidates or parties are not to be broadcast.

A ban, through the code of conduct, has also been imposed on reporting based on rumours and speculations.



On Tuesday, the ECP issued a 16-point code of conduct for foreign observers and international media for the upcoming polls, warning that the permission granted to international observatory missions can be cancelled if the code of conduct is violated.



According to the code of conduct, international observers and foreign media are required to submit an affidavit to cover the general election scheduled for July 25.

International observers and media have been barred from including personal opinions in official reports. However, the code of conduct allows assigned officials from observer organisations to pass personal comments on the election.



ECP also clarified that observers and media persons cannot stay in the country after their visa expires.