ECP issues code of conduct, guidelines for media coverage of election

Wednesday Jun 27, 2018
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday issued the code of conduct and guidelines for local media for the coverage of the General Election 2018.
The media will be responsible to provide citizens with correct information, according to the code of conduct.
Impartial reporting has been made mandatory by the electoral body.
The guidelines state that programmes biased in favour of or against any candidates or parties are not to be broadcast.
A ban, through the code of conduct, has also been imposed on reporting based on rumours and speculations.
On Tuesday, the ECP issued a 16-point code of conduct for foreign observers and international media for the upcoming polls, warning that the permission granted to international observatory missions can be cancelled if the code of conduct is violated.
According to the code of conduct, international observers and foreign media are required to submit an affidavit to cover the general election scheduled for July 25.
International observers and media have been barred from including personal opinions in official reports. However, the code of conduct allows assigned officials from observer organisations to pass personal comments on the election.
ECP also clarified that observers and media persons cannot stay in the country after their visa expires.
Comments