Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 27 2018
By
GEO NEWS

ECP issues code of conduct, guidelines for media coverage of election

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jun 27, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday issued the code of conduct and guidelines for local media for the coverage of the General Election 2018. 

The media will be responsible to provide citizens with correct information, according to the code of conduct. 

13 guidelines for media

  1. Duty to inform the public
  2. Duty of Balance and Impartiality
  3. Laws restricting freedom of expression
  4. duty to respect and promote tolerance
  5. duty to punish attacks against media personnel and property
  6. limits on prior restraint
  7. limits on media liability
  8. corrections and replies
  9. news coverage: fair and balanced
  10. direct access programmes
  11. special information programmes and voter access
  12. voter education
  13. opinion polls and election projections 

Impartial reporting has been made mandatory by the electoral body.

The guidelines state that programmes biased in favour of or against any candidates or parties are not to be broadcast.    

A ban, through the code of conduct, has also been imposed on reporting based on rumours and speculations.

On Tuesday, the ECP issued a 16-point code of conduct for foreign observers and international media for the upcoming polls, warning that the permission granted to international observatory missions can be cancelled if the code of conduct is violated.

According to the code of conduct, international observers and foreign media are required to submit an affidavit to cover the general election scheduled for July 25.

ECP issues 16-point code of conduct for foreign observers, media

ECP has warned that the permission granted to international observatory missions can be cancelled if the code of conduct is violated

International observers and media have been barred from including personal opinions in official reports. However, the code of conduct allows assigned officials from observer organisations to pass personal comments on the election.

ECP also clarified that observers and media persons cannot stay in the country after their visa expires. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Maryam to contest polls from NA-127 Lahore: sources

Maryam to contest polls from NA-127 Lahore: sources

 Updated 45 minutes ago
SC orders notifying Saleem Baig's appointment as PEMRA chief in two days

SC orders notifying Saleem Baig's appointment as PEMRA chief in two days

 Updated 2 hours ago
Nawaz, Pervaiz Rasheed review protest plans over recent NAB actions

Nawaz, Pervaiz Rasheed review protest plans over recent NAB actions

 Updated 2 hours ago
PPP to win again from Sindh, Murad Ali Shah hits back at Shehbaz

PPP to win again from Sindh, Murad Ali Shah hits back at Shehbaz

 Updated 2 hours ago
PPP names candidates for national, provincial seats from Punjab

PPP names candidates for national, provincial seats from Punjab

 Updated 2 hours ago
Tribunal rejects nomination papers of Nisar Khuhro for PS-11

Tribunal rejects nomination papers of Nisar Khuhro for PS-11

 Updated 4 hours ago
NAB once again summons ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail in illegal contract probe

NAB once again summons ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail in illegal contract probe

 Updated 4 hours ago
ECP rejects PTI’s request to extend polling time

ECP rejects PTI’s request to extend polling time

 Updated 4 hours ago
SC to announce verdict in Daniyal Aziz contempt case tomorrow

SC to announce verdict in Daniyal Aziz contempt case tomorrow

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM