Izhar hits back at Mustafa Kamal, says won’t respond to a ‘fake leader’

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Khawaja Izharul Hasan, following Pak Sarzameen Party chief Mustafa Kamal's criticism of him, said Wednesday that he doesn’t feel appropriate to respond to a "fake leader".



Kamal, in his address with a convention of party workers, had made demeaning remarks on Izhar’s appearance and also levelled serious corruption charges against him.

Speaking to the media after approval of his nomination papers from NA-243, the MQM-P leader said that Kamal had earlier praised him in a number of phone calls and offered him a position in his party.



“If I am so corrupt. Why was I offered a position in your party,” he questioned Kamal.

Izhar, without naming Kamal, said that he will tell how Rs12billion were chucked out from the city council’s budget and who they were distributed to.

“My nomination paper have been approved from NA-253, NA-243 and PS-124," he said. "Now the party will decide from where I should contest.”