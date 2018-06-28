Tareen leaves for London after recommendations on party tickets ignored

Jahangir Tareen says if doctors allowed him then he will return to the country on Sunday. FILE photo

LONDON: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Tareen left for London along with his family on Thursday after his recommendations pertaining to distribution of party tickets in southern Punjab were ignored.

According to sources, tickets were taken back from majority of electables brought into the party fold by Tareen.

Speaking to Geo News on the matter, the disgruntled party leader said that the decision to award tickets to Niazi group in Layyah was very unfortunate.

When inquired about the reason to leave the country in the midst of electioneering, he said that he came to London on account of being unwell.

Tareen said that if doctors allowed him then he will return to the country on Sunday.



On the subject of party tickets, PTI Spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said that neither Tareen nor Shah Mehmood Qureshi was involved in giving party tickets to the group.



Imran himself decides about the distribution of tickets, said Chaudhry, adding that the party’s position is strong in southern Punjab.

Earlier today, a strong group from Layyah quit the PTI, despite being given four party tickets.

After the group’s sudden exit, the tickets were given to Majeed Niazi group.

The Sehar group was brought into the party fold by Jahangir Tareen, according to sources, while Niazi group has backing from Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

On the other hand, PTI district president Basharat Randhawa announced quitting the party on Thursday after being denied tickets for contesting the forthcoming election.

Randhawa said that he would contest the polls as an independent candidate.