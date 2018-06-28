Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jun 28 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Tareen leaves for London after recommendations on party tickets ignored

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Jun 28, 2018

Jahangir Tareen says if doctors allowed him then he will return to the country on Sunday. FILE photo

LONDON: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Tareen left for London along with his family on Thursday after his recommendations pertaining to distribution of party tickets in southern Punjab were ignored.

According to sources, tickets were taken back from majority of electables brought into the party fold by Tareen.

Speaking to Geo News on the matter, the disgruntled party leader said that the decision to award tickets to Niazi group in Layyah was very unfortunate.

When inquired about the reason to leave the country in the midst of electioneering, he said that he came to London on account of being unwell.

Tareen said that if doctors allowed him then he will return to the country on Sunday.

PTI suffers major setback in Layyah ahead of polls

Those who quit the party included PTI candidate from PP-281 Shahabuddin Sehar, Sajjad Khan Sehar from PP-282 and Sardar Bahadur Sehar from NA-187

On the subject of party tickets, PTI Spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said that neither Tareen nor Shah Mehmood Qureshi was involved in giving party tickets to the group.

Imran himself decides about the distribution of tickets, said Chaudhry, adding that the party’s position is strong in southern Punjab.

Earlier today, a strong group from Layyah quit the PTI, despite being given four party tickets.

After the group’s sudden exit, the tickets were given to Majeed Niazi group.

The Sehar group was brought into the party fold by Jahangir Tareen, according to sources, while Niazi group has backing from Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

On the other hand, PTI district president Basharat Randhawa announced quitting the party on Thursday after being denied tickets for contesting the forthcoming election.

Randhawa said that he would contest the polls as an independent candidate.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

ECP summons Nawaz Sharif on July 9 in party name case

ECP summons Nawaz Sharif on July 9 in party name case

Updated 43 minutes ago
‘Ask God for forgiveness’: Angry voters confront MQM-P's Farooq Sattar

‘Ask God for forgiveness’: Angry voters confront MQM-P's Farooq Sattar

Updated 36 minutes ago
Eight injured as wall collapses due to rain in Lahore

Eight injured as wall collapses due to rain in Lahore

Updated 8 minutes ago
NAB seeks placement of two Punjab secretaries, five CEO's on ECL

NAB seeks placement of two Punjab secretaries, five CEO's on ECL

Updated 54 minutes ago
Immediate improvements in airline not possible, PIA tells Supreme Court

Immediate improvements in airline not possible, PIA tells Supreme Court

 Updated 11 minutes ago
CJP has no right to insult judges in open court: Justice Siddiqui

CJP has no right to insult judges in open court: Justice Siddiqui

Updated an hour ago
PTI’s Khurrum Sher Zaman confronted by disgruntled voters

PTI’s Khurrum Sher Zaman confronted by disgruntled voters

Updated an hour ago
NAB files reference against Ahad Cheema, summons Shehbaz Sharif on July 5

NAB files reference against Ahad Cheema, summons Shehbaz Sharif on July 5

 Updated 2 hours ago
Supreme Court accepts PSP's petition questioning Karachi's census

Supreme Court accepts PSP's petition questioning Karachi's census

 Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM