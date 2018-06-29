Shah Rukh’s cousin Noor Jahan pulls out of electoral race

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s cousin Noor Jahan withdrew on Friday from the electoral race, Geo News reported. Photo: file

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s cousin Noor Jahan withdrew on Friday from the electoral race, Geo News reported.



Noor Jahan, who belongs to Mohallah Shah Wali Qatal in Peshawar, withdrew her nomination papers for the PK-77 (Peshawar-XII) to support the Awami National Party.

Regarding her decision, she shared: “Our ancestors were affiliated with ANP. I had some reservations with the party which have been addressed by the leaders.”

She further remarked that she doesn’t want to hamper ANP’s standing in the said constituency.

On June 7, Noor Jahan had made waves after announcing to contest for the upcoming General Election 2018 as an independent candidate.

Noor Jahan has served as a councillor and has been active in politics since the past few years.

