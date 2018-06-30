Can't connect right now! retry
AVCC, CPLC recover ransom hostage in joint raid

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Jun 30, 2018

KARACHI: Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) and Anti Violent Crime Cell (AVVC) on Friday conducted a joint raid and recovered a man held hostage for ransom from Gadap city area of the megapolis and also arrested his alleged kidnapper.

In a press conference held by CIA DG Amin Yousufzai, CPLC chief Zubair Habib, SSP anti-white crime cell Irfan Bahadur, it was told that businessman, Latif Sorthiya, was recovered in a joint-raid. 

The officials added that the alleged kidnapper, Jamil Ahmed alias Baba Ubro, was also arrested during the action with his weapons. The hostage was found tied with chains.

The suspect had demanded Rs60 million from the hostages’ family. The accused had allegedly kidnapped Sorthiya from Defence area.

The officials said that the suspect holds a criminal record and has been involved in murders and attempt to murder cases.

Police has started an investigation into the case.

