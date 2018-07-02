Can't connect right now! retry
Abbasi claims Qamarul Islam's 'moral victory' even if defeated in polls

KALLAR SYEDAN: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Monday that the arrested PML-N candidate Qamarul Islam will emerge victorious even if he loses in the General Election 2018.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader was addressing a gathering in Kallar Syedan, where he said that the PML-N candidate’s opponent will be a loser even if he wins in the election.

The former PM said that Islam was arrested a day after he received the PML-N ticket. “If they had to arrest him why didn’t they do it earlier?” said Abbasi.

Abbasi said that this election is not a circus and there is no harm in saying that all the institutions should perform within their domains.

“If the head of the country is not respected then how will the country perform?” said the former prime minister.

“We have the same narrative given by Nawaz,” said Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

He said that the Pakistan People’s Party received the vote of sympathy and then Zardari ruined the country when he came into power.

Abbasi said that in 2013, Imran said that he will make a new Pakistan but the public rejected him. 

On June 26, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore had arrested PML-N ticket holder from NA-59 Rawalpindi-III in connection with Punjab Saaf Pani Company corruption case.

The arrest came a day after the PML-N fielded Islam against disgruntled PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan in NA-59 constituency.

