Imran says July 25 election to be based on ideology

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said that the General Election falling on July 25 will be ideological as the political parties will have to explain to the voter the ideology behind asking for the vote.

The PTI chairman was addressing media after arriving in Karachi, as a part of his ongoing election campaign.

Imran said that it is important to keep ground realities in consideration while electing a new party into power. He said that after the water crisis came to the fore, people are worried about the water woes.

“People used to mock us for the Billion Tree Tsunami project, but now they know,” said Imran.

He said that the PTI manifesto will also focus on environmental issues and how to conserve more water and grow plants.

Earlier today, Imran’s departure to Karachi was delayed as heavy rains continued to lash Lahore.

The PTI chairman was scheduled to reach Karachi from Lahore via a charter flight around noon.

However, the cricketer-turned-politician had to leave at 3:30pm.

The PTI chairman is scheduled to tour different areas of the metropolis during his two-day visit.

According to a party spokesperson, Imran will tour his NA-243 constituency in the evening today.

"He will also lay the foundation stone of an orphanage in Memon Goth," the party spokesperson added.

The cricketer-turned-politician is contesting the general election from NA-243, Karachi which comprises Gulshan-i-Iqbal and parts of Jamshed Quarters. He is also in the poll contest for National Assembly seats from Islamabad, Mianwali, Bannu and Lahore.

On June 24, Imran kicked off his election campaign from Mianwali. Imran then took to Bannu and Sargodha and will now campaign in Karachi for the next two days.

The PTI on Sunday released an election campaign travel log of Imran.

According to the log issued by the party, the PTI chairman will campaign in 25 cities of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Sindh in the next 21 days.

Imran will spend 11 days addressing public rallies in 14 different cities of Punjab, according to the travel log.

After Punjab, the PTI chairman will take to KP where he will campaign for five days in eight different cities.

Of the five days scheduled for Sindh, Imran will spend three days in Karachi and two in interior Sindh.

The PTI chairman’s campaign for the general election will conclude with a “massive rally” scheduled in Islamabad for July 23.

According to the party’s travel log, the PTI chairman will not be visiting Balochistan or the tribal areas in KP formerly known as Federal Administrated Tribal Areas (FATA).

July 2: Sargodha

July 3 and 4: Karachi

July 5: Swabi and Charsadda

July 6: Swat

July 7: Jhelum and Gujarat

July 9 and 10: Umerkot, Tharparkar and other cities of interior Sindh

July 11: Rahim Yar Khan

July 12: Gujranwala and Kasur

July 13: Rawalpindi

July 14: Mardan and Peshawar

July 15: Sialkot and Faisalabad

July 16: Mianwali and Bannu

July 18 and 19: Lahore

July 20: Bahawalpur and Multan

July 21: Lahore (nine different regions)

July 22: Karachi

July 23: “Massive rally” in Islamabad