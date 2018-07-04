Can't connect right now! retry
Gul Makai poster depicting Reem Shaikh as Malala Yousafzai released

Gul Makai is based on the life of Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai. Photo: Gul Makai Instagram

The first poster for movie Gul Makai starring Reem Shaikh as Malala Yousafzai has been revealed.

The poster for the movie shows Sheikh as Malala with a book in her hand which explodes upon opening. 

The 16 seconds teaser video voiced by Kabir Bedi gives a small insight into the film's story.

“This is about those times when the Taliban was destroying Pakistan and Afghanistan in the name of Jihad and religion. When from a very small village in Pakistan, a voice arose.”

Directed by Indian filmmaker Amjad Khan, the film has been shot in Kashmir, the film's name is based on the pseudonym Gul Makai which Malala used while writing blogs for BBC Urdu during the Taliban rule.

In 2012, Malala was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman on a school bus for defending her right to attend school. 

The official synopsis of the film reads, “Gul Makai accounts the courageous journey and struggle of Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, from her humble upbringing in the Swat Valley to her becoming the champion for free education to all. Gul Makai is a small tribute to this lion-hearted girl who is in every essence a global citizen championing a cause that transcends boundaries, caste, religion and geography.” 

Divya Dutta, Reem Shaikh, Mukesh Rishi, Abhimanyu Singh and Ajaz Khan will also star in the film alongside Sheikh. 

