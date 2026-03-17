Sarah Michelle Gellar finally reveals what really killed ‘Buffy’ reboot

Sarah Michelle Gellar is opening up about what really scrapped the Buffy reboot, days after sharing the disappointing update.

The Buffy The Vampire Slayer star claimed the highly anticipated project was ultimately “killed” by an executive who was not a fan of the original series, creating challenges from the start.

“We had an executive on our show who was not only not a fan of the original, but was proud to constantly remind us that he had never seen the entirety of the series and how it wasn't for him,” she revealed.

"That's very hard when you're taking a property that is as beloved as Buffy, not just to the world, but to me and Chloé,” The Grudge actress continued. “So that tells you the uphill battle that we had been fighting since day one, when your executive is literally proud to tell you that he didn't watch it.”

Describing the decision as “nobody saw coming,” she recalled receiving the news while attending the SXSW premiere of her new film Ready or Not 2: Here I Come.

On Friday, March 11, it was her first time at SXSW as well as her first time on a big screen in almost 20 years.

The Scream 2 actress was having a fun day until she heard that “Hulu had decided not to move forward with the Buffy revival” on a phone call just before taking the stage in front of all the fans.

She criticised the timing of the cancellation, which came during a major weekend for both her and director Chloé Zhao.

"And I got the call as we were stepping onto stage for the premiere of their [Searchlight Television] own movie. And it’s also the weekend of Chloé going to the Oscars as a best director nominee for Hamnet. For them to call us on the Friday of what should have been Chloé's victory lap for an incredible film, and my world premiere of something that I worked very hard for is...,” Geller pauses. “That says something.”

The morning after the Ready or Not 2 premiere, which debuted to strong reviews and an initial 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, the 48-year-old actress filmed a video explaining to fans that the project was not moving forward.

Despite the setback, fan reactions have been overwhelmingly supportive, and she emphasised that the legacy of Buffy remains intact.

"And the one thing I do want all these fans to know is that legacy is still there and this doesn't diminish it. It doesn't change it. That legacy is still there — for them,” the Cruel Intention actress says during the phone call with People on Sunday afternoon.

She shared that she's read the comments, felt the love and also heard from her OG Buffy castmates.

While the reboot is currently halted and tied to Disney’s ownership, sources say the door isn’t fully closed on future possibilities.