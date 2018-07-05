PML-N's Zafar Ali Shah joins PTI

ISLAMABAD: Disgruntled Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Zafar Ali Shah joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday.



“Now, Imran Khan is my quaid,” Shah said as met PTI chairman Khan arrived at his residence in Islamabad.

“All of Pakistan is with Imran,” the former senator added.

Shah continued, “I want to fulfill my role as a politician.”

Stating that the country needs a leader like Imran, Shah said, “The PTI chief has destroyed several corruption deities within the nation.”

He further said, “Imran does not have a tainted past.”

Addressing his workers on the occasion, Imran said, "Shah left the PML-N as he did not want to support the party's wrong policies."

The PTI chief reiterated that the Avenfield reference verdict against Nawaz Sharif and his family should be announced tomorrow.

"The law is the same for everyone," Imran stated adding that Nawaz's request to delay the verdict in the case should not be adhered to.

Shah’s relations with PML-N leadership turned sour during the local bodies’ election of November 2015. The former senator wanted to become mayor of Islamabad and contested election from a Union Council.

However, some PML-N leaders supported an independent candidate who won the election and then joined PML-N.