Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday Jul 06 2018
By
AFP

'Stay strong': Football stars rally round Thai cave boys

By
AFP

Friday Jul 06, 2018

Boys from the under-16 soccer team trapped inside Tham Luang cave covered in hypothermia blankets react to the camera in Chiang Rai, Thailand, in this still image taken from a July 3, 2018 video by Thai Navy Seal. Thai Navy Seal/Handout via REUTERS TV

MOSCOW: Football stars urged the Thai team trapped in a cave to "stay strong" as messages of support and concern poured in for the 12 boys and their coach.

Players from Brazil legend Ronaldo to England´s John Stones said they were closely following attempts to rescue the team, whose ordeal coincides with the World Cup in Russia.

Many fans on social media said the boys deserved the World Cup trophy for their bravery after spending two weeks trapped in darkness underground.

"It is terrible news and the world of football hopes that someone can find a way to take these kids out of there," said Ronaldo at a FIFA media event, according to CNN.

The Wild Boars team, aged 11-16, became trapped by rising floodwaters after setting off to explore the cave with their 25-year-old coach after training on June 23.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told the team "You´ll never walk alone". Photo:AFP

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told the team, "You´ll never walk alone", quoting the motto of the English side which has a large following in Thailand.

"Stay strong and know we are with you," Klopp said in a video message sent to CNN.

"We are following all the news and hoping every second that you see daylight again. We are all very optimistic that it will happen, hopefully in minutes, hours or the next few days."

Stones said he had been discussing the cave rescue with his England teammates ahead of their World Cup quarter-final against Sweden.

England defender John Stones was among the players to voice their support. Photo:AFP 

"I´ve been speaking about it with a few of the boys," the defender said, according to British media. "It´s so sad to see where they are and we hope they get out safe and sound."

World body FIFA told CNN it was in close contact with the Football Association of Thailand, while Croatia´s football authority said it was "awed" by the team´s calm under pressure.

"We are awed by the bravery and strength that these young boys and their coach have shown amidst such frightening circumstances," the Croatian Football Federation said on its website.

"These are situations that are bigger than sports, but their sporting competitiveness will help them cope with the current challenge."

More From Sports:

Ex-actor to officiate France-Uruguay World Cup match

Ex-actor to officiate France-Uruguay World Cup match

 Updated 14 hours ago
Uruguay tight-lipped on Cavani injury before France clash

Uruguay tight-lipped on Cavani injury before France clash

 Updated 15 hours ago
Facebook in talks for Ronaldo reality show

Facebook in talks for Ronaldo reality show

 Updated 13 hours ago
World Cup preview: France vs Uruguay, Brazil vs Belgium

World Cup preview: France vs Uruguay, Brazil vs Belgium

Updated 15 hours ago
Defending champ Muguruza out of Wimbledon as seeds scatter

Defending champ Muguruza out of Wimbledon as seeds scatter

 Updated 15 hours ago
Were you aware of this amazing fact about FIFA World Cup quarterfinals?

Were you aware of this amazing fact about FIFA World Cup quarterfinals?

 Updated 24 hours ago
Pakistan to feature in 6-a-side 'Socca World Cup'

Pakistan to feature in 6-a-side 'Socca World Cup'

Updated 24 hours ago
Pakistan football team to kick off activities next month

Pakistan football team to kick off activities next month

 Updated yesterday
Australia dismisses reports of relaxed Warner, Smith bans

Australia dismisses reports of relaxed Warner, Smith bans

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM