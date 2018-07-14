'Stranger Things' season three will be show's darkest season yet

According to the show's producer, the new season is 'shaping up really, really well' and is 'definitely going to be darker'. Photo: Netflix

The third season of the highly anticipated Netflix series Stranger Things is going to get darker according to series producer Shawn Levy.



Speaking to Deadline Levy said the new season is, “shaping up really, really well”, is “definitely going to yet darker still, places that I think audiences are going to really love. It’s got so much heart and humor.”

On Thursday Stranger Things received 13 Emmy nominations, including one for Outstanding Drama Series.



David Harbour who plays the role of police chief Jim Hopper hinted the new season will be inspired by some “epic” movies of 1985, but said he would “get in trouble” if he revealed which ones.

“If you’re a real fan of Stranger Things and you really want to know,” he said, “I would go look at the great films that were released in ’85, of which there were many, and just go down that list and think of the possibilities that we could be going with. I think it is a specific season to 1985, and so you’ll see references to that.”

Speaking more about his character in the upcoming season, the actor revealed the third season will also see Harbour combine versions of his character Jim Hopper that we have come to see in the first and second seasons.

“We had a little softer season with Jim in season two,” he said, “where he was really working off these fatherly instincts and understanding a responsibility that was larger than himself, and I think one of the things that we missed from season one was this guy who goes into government facilities and punches people in the face. He’s not a doofus, but he’s a bit of a Columbo character.”

Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Joe Keery.

Stranger Things season three will debut in 2019.