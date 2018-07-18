Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 18 2018
By
Web Desk

Over 100 stalls gutted as fire engulfs Islamabad's Sasta Bazaar

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 18, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire which engulfed Sasta Bazaar in Sector H-9 in the federal capital on Wednesday.

Over 100 stalls have been gutted in the raging fire till now.

It is feared that the fire will not be doused easily as the market contains garments and other goods that easily catch fire.

Over 20 fire tenders are dousing the flames. Capital Development Authority (CDA), Bahria Town and Rescue 1122 are also engaged in rescue efforts.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said that Pakistan Navy's tankers and dousers have also been sought on the request of additional DG Islamabad. 

Police officials are also present at the site of the incident.

"As per initial reports, the fire was caused by a short circuit in a UPS," a police official said.

Further investigations are under way, the official added.

The site, situated in Sector H-9 near Peshawar Mor, is frequented by scores of residents as it hosts the weekly budget markets. 

Last year in August, over 1,000 shops were gutted in a fire in the bazaar.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

ECP summons Imran over alleged use of foul language in electioneering

ECP summons Imran over alleged use of foul language in electioneering

 Updated 56 minutes ago
Caretaker Punjab minister details facilities available to Nawaz in prison

Caretaker Punjab minister details facilities available to Nawaz in prison

 Updated an hour ago
Shehbaz urges masses to defeat candidates with 'bat, arrow, jeep' symbols

Shehbaz urges masses to defeat candidates with 'bat, arrow, jeep' symbols

 Updated 2 hours ago
NAB Chairman takes notice of DG CAA’s use of PIA plane for private tour

NAB Chairman takes notice of DG CAA’s use of PIA plane for private tour

 Updated 2 hours ago
Efforts to subtract Nawaz will not succeed, says Marriyum

Efforts to subtract Nawaz will not succeed, says Marriyum

 Updated 3 hours ago
Senator Amjal Wazir, Fiza Junejo join PTI

Senator Amjal Wazir, Fiza Junejo join PTI

 Updated 3 hours ago
Shehbaz Sharif will have to go to Adiala as well: Imran Khan

Shehbaz Sharif will have to go to Adiala as well: Imran Khan

 Updated 3 hours ago
Stage collapses during JI election campaign rally

Stage collapses during JI election campaign rally

 Updated 5 hours ago
Voters can now find their polling station through SMS: ECP

Voters can now find their polling station through SMS: ECP

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM