Over 100 stalls gutted as fire engulfs Islamabad's Sasta Bazaar

ISLAMABAD: Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire which engulfed Sasta Bazaar in Sector H-9 in the federal capital on Wednesday.



Over 100 stalls have been gutted in the raging fire till now.

It is feared that the fire will not be doused easily as the market contains garments and other goods that easily catch fire.



Over 20 fire tenders are dousing the flames. Capital Development Authority (CDA), Bahria Town and Rescue 1122 are also engaged in rescue efforts.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said that Pakistan Navy's tankers and dousers have also been sought on the request of additional DG Islamabad.



Police officials are also present at the site of the incident.

"As per initial reports, the fire was caused by a short circuit in a UPS," a police official said.

Further investigations are under way, the official added.

The site, situated in Sector H-9 near Peshawar Mor, is frequented by scores of residents as it hosts the weekly budget markets.



Last year in August, over 1,000 shops were gutted in a fire in the bazaar.