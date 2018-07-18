Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jul 18 2018
GEO NEWS

Not getting good news regarding elections, says Imran

GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jul 18, 2018

NATHIA GALI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said on Wednesday that he is not getting good news regarding the elections on July 25, 2018.

The PTI chairman was addressing a rally in Nathia Gali, as per his election campaign schedule ahead of the polls.

While speaking about Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president, he said that Shehbaz Sharif will have to go to Adiala Jail as well — similar to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Safdar.

Imran alleged that the PML-N leader has registered ‘32 fake cases against him’.

"Not getting positive news regarding the upcoming elections," said the PTI supremo, adding that people should get out of their homes to vote on July 25.

He further said that the condition of Galyat has immensely changed over time.

“The people of Galyat should tell whether their lives changes or not during the past five years,” said Imran.

He said that after coming into power, his party will make four new tourist spots every year.

The PTI chief said that during his tenure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the party worked for depoliticising the police.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also addressed a gathering in Lala Musa, earlier in the day.

Bilawal said that Imran Khan is mistaken if he thinks he can scheme his way into becoming the prime minister.

He further said that if Imran was as popular as he thinks he is, he would not have to employ tactics to win the elections. 

The PTI chief's politics is destroying the country adding that a puppet alliance is being formed, claimed Bilawal.

