Suspects arrested, illegal weapons recovered in Punjab search operation: ISPR

Suspects were arrested during a search operation conducted in cities of Punjab on July 21, 2018. Photo: File

LAHORE: Law enforcement agencies have arrested suspects during a search operation in Punjab, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

Illegal weapons were also recovered in the operation that was conducted by the Punjab Rangers in collaboration with sensitive agencies in Attock, Sialkot, Lahore, Kasur, Faisalabad, and Bahawalpur.

A wave of terrorist attacks has hit the country with polls set to take place on July 25.

Yesterday, at least four including a child were injured after between five and six kilograms of explosives fitted in a parked motorcycle were detonated through a remote control on Chaman's Mall Road.



On July 10, a bomb targeted a rally by the Awami National Party (ANP) in Peshawar, martyring local party leader Haroon Bilour along with 21 others.

An attack on a Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) convoy in Bannu on July 13 followed the tragic Peshawar incident. The Bannu incident claimed lives of at least four people, while 10 others were injured in the explosion.

Later the same day, in what was one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in the country's history, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) candidate Nawab Siraj Raisani along with 131 others was martyred when a suicide bomber blew himself up during an election rally in Mastung's Darengarh area.

A week after the Mastung blast, on July 16, ANP leader Daud Khan Achakzai was injured after unknown persons opened fire on the guest house of the party's candidate Zmrak Khan Achakzai in Chaman.