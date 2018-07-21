Selena Gomez says would love to collaborate with AR Rahman for Bollywood song

AR Rahman and Selena Gomez. Photo: File

Singer-cum-actor Selena Gomez has said she would love to collaborate with Oscar-winning Bollywood composer AR Rahman.

"I have been following few musicians in India and I believe they are wonderful," she said during an interview with Mid-Day.

Selena then quickly added that she finds the work of AR Rahman most compelling and a collaboration with him is on her wish list.

"I like A R Rahman's work. He is a global figure today. I would love to sing or be part of his compositions. I think it would be beautiful to sing for [a] Bollywood [movie]," she said.

Having recently been part of the voice cast of Hotel Transylvania 3 — Summer Vacation that hits theatres today, Selena said it is her love for animated movies that made her greenlight the project.

Rahman has composed music for Hollywood films such as Slumdog Millionaire, 127 Hours, Million Dollar Arm, People Like Us and Pele: Birth Of A Legend.

Meanwhile, Selena who became a household name after starring in Disney series Wizards of the Waverly Place, has songs such as Come & Get It, Same Old Love and Hands to Myself to her credit.

She has also featured in films such as Another Cinderella Story, Princess Protection Program, Monte Carlo, Spring Breakers and she's on the voice cast ensemble of the Hotel Transylvania series.