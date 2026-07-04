Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are married!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are married.

The pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end tied the knot on Friday, 3 July at Madison Square Garden in New York City, with Swift's publicist confirming the news as guests arrived at the iconic Manhattan arena for a star-studded celebration.

"JUST&T MARRIED" flashed on giant screens on the exterior of the building as the announcement was made.

Comedian Adam Sandler, a close friend of the couple, officiated the ceremony.

Swift's brother Austin Swift served as man of honour, while Travis's brother Jason Kelce, the retired NFL star. was best man.

Both the bride and groom wore looks created by Christian Dior.

Among the guests spotted arriving at the venue on a sweltering day, with temperatures topping 38 degrees Celsius, were Jennifer Lopez, Ed Sheeran, Ethan Hawke, Jimmy Fallon and former US soccer star Abby Wambach.

Outside, hundreds of Swifties gathered hoping to catch a glimpse of the celebrity crowd, with fans holding friendship bracelets and handmade signs.

One read: "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight to MSG" — a nod to Swift's own lyrics.

The event had been years in the making and weeks in the planning.

Workers spent days unloading food and scenery into the arena ahead of a cocktail hour reported to accommodate 1,000 guests.

The Empire State Building's lights were set to turn light blue on Friday evening in a nod to the wedding tradition of wearing "something blue."

In the days leading up to the ceremony, the couple donated $26 million to charities in New York and beyond.

Both Swift and Kelce are 36.

Their love story began in 2023 when Kelce attempted to meet Swift backstage at her Eras Tour show at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, only to be stopped at security.

He recounted the disappointment on his New Heights podcast, saying he had prepared a friendship bracelet bearing his phone number and was "a little butthurt" he never got the chance to give it to her.

Swift was charmed, later saying his gesture reminded her of "an '80s John Hughes movie" and that she thought if he wasn't "crazy, which is a big if, this is sort of what I've been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager."

Their engagement was announced on Instagram in August 2025 with the caption: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

Swift is one of the most successful musicians in history, with 14 Grammy Awards and a global tour that made her a billionaire.

Kelce is among the NFL's most celebrated players, having won three Super Bowls alongside quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Outside football, he co-hosts the New Heights podcast with his brother Jason.

Outside MSG, a 15-year-old Swift fan who had climbed scaffolding for a better view summed up the feeling of the day.

Asked what she was looking forward to now that Swift was married, she said simply: "I think she'll write some cute songs about it."